1 dead after wreck on Hwy. 21, Hwy. 24 in Newington

A wreck at Highway 21 and Highway 24 in Newington had traffic closed in the intersection on Thursday night.

A disaster relief vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 21 when it collided with a vehicle.

There was one man in the car and we are told he died as a result of the accident.

Georgia State Patrol, Newington Police Department, and Central Ambulance Company all responded to the scene.

