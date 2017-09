Weekend High School Football Schedule

FRIDAY NIGHT:

BENEDICTINE AT SWAINSBORO

TREUTLEN AT SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN (POOLER)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT CALVARY DAY (DAFFIN PARK)

BACON COUNTY AT JEFF DAVIS

RICHMOND HILL AT GROVETOWN

SOUTH EFFINGHAM AT WEST LAURENS

BEAUFORT AT MAY RIVER

BLUFFTON AT HILTON HEAD

COLLETON COUNTY AT RIDGELAND-HARDEEVILLE

BUTLER AT SCREVEN COUNTY

PORTAL AT JENKINS COUNTY

SATURDAY:

BRADWELL AT TATTNALL COUNTY 5:00

EFFINGHAM CO. AT STATESBORO 6:00

CLAXTON AT ECI 7:30

WHALE BRANCH AT BATTERY CREEK 11:00

SAINT ANDREW’S AT NORTHWOOD

POSTPONED OR CANCELLED:

TOOMBS AT BRYAN COUNTY OCT 6

SCD AT JOHNSON COUNTY SEP 22

NEW HAMPSTEAD AT LONG CO. SEP 29

BEACH VS. WINDSOR FOREST SEP 19 – 7PM

SAVANNAH HIGH AT GROVES PPD

ISLANDS AT SE BULOCH PPD

FREDERICA AT MEMORIAL DAY CANCELLED