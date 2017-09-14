Neighbors helping neighbors cleanup after Irma

It's a lot of hard work, but someone's gotta do it.

Today, we headed to Rio Road in Chatham County, where neighbors are helping neighbors clean up post-Irma. The area near Little Ogeechee River seeing a lot of flooding.

Residents say they've been cleaning up and rebuilding day and night since the storm.

"Several people's cars got submerged up to the roof and houses up to the waistline," said Brad Shuman, Lives on Rio Road.

"My dock, there was only like two foot of the roof sticking up of my dock. That's how much water there was here. It just kept coming and coming and coming. It never stopped," said Reggie Feathers, Lives on Rio Road.

Feathers telling us he wants to thank volunteers from Habersham Y-M-C-A for coming out to help his neighborhood recover.

