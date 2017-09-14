Salvation Army responding to Irma victims in Coastal Empire

The Salvation Army serving hot meals to those in need in the Coastal Empire.

Today, they set up tents on Bee Road in Savannah.

From all across the state, there was nearly a dozen canteens, or mobile feeding kitchens, staged along the Georgia coast.

75 volunteers were working hard in the heat today to cook and prepare three meals per person, per day. They are then loaded up and distributed throughout the community.

"You would be amazed at the number of notes I get and also just people going out of their way to say thank you," said Maj. Phil Swyers, Commanding Officer. "Certainly, we don't do it for the thanks. It's a blessing to receive the thanks, but it really is an honor to serve people who have had a hard time happen in their life."

Here are some numbers from today:

So far, close to 3,500 meals have been served in Coastal Georgia.

The Salvation Army providing spiritual care for 3,000 people as well.

So far, it adds up to 52,000 hours of service.

