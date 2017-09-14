Salvation Army responding to Irma victims in Coastal Empire

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the Kayton Homes area.More >>
The Salvation Army serving hot meals to those in need in the Coastal Empire.More >>
Our Coastal communities suffered plenty at the hands of Hurricane Irma as she tracked through our area. Many folks in Bryan, Liberty and Mcintosh Counties are still cleaning up after record tides came through their homes and businesses.More >>
It's a lot of hard work, but someone's gotta do it. Today, we headed to Rio Road in Chatham County, where neighbors are helping neighbors clean up post-Irma.More >>
We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.More >>
