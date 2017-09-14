Metro police investigate after teen shot in Kayton Homes area

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Kayton Homes neighborhood on Thursday.

Officials say at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wheaton Street and Randolph Street where they found a 15-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The male subject told police the shooting occurred in the Kayton Homes area.

The circumstances leading up to this incident remain under investigation. At this time, police say the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

