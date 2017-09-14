SCMPD: 1 male shot in Kayton Homes area - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Kayton Homes area Thursday night.

Police say one man was shot and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

