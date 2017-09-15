BREAKING: Police report explosion, stampede at London subway station. Number of people injured. Declared 'terrorist incident'

LONDON (AP) - A reported explosion at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour.
Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen. London ambulance services said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station, and police advised people to avoid the area in southwest London.
A commuter whose train had just stopped there, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.
"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets."
Aerial footage later showed other commuters being evacuated along the elevated track.
The ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched to the above-ground subway station.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services confirmed "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.
The incident comes as tensions are high in London, which has been struck repeatedly by extremist attacks this year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
