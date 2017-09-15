Evacuating Savannah’s homeless camps ahead of Irma

Many made the choice to evacuate to safety as Irma passed through Georgia. However, it's not that easy for some.

Hundreds of people around Savannah live in homeless camps, and sometimes, forcing them out of their comfort zone can be tough.

There are more than 20 homeless camps in Savannah-Chatham County. As officials were worried about the damage and destruction Irma would leave behind, they also had to make sure the homeless population knew the risks of staying behind.

"This time we went out earlier. We were out early last week with flyers and had conversations with everyone living in the camp. We stressed, at least at that time, the storm looked very severe and we wanted everyone to simply know that it wasn't safe to stay," said Cindy Murphy Kelley, Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority. "I think that there is some resignation about it. We do have some camps, especially in the area here around Wheaton Street, where people have moved four times in the last year because they chose a spot and redevelopment happens or there's been some clearing."

Kelley says most of those living in the homeless camps went to the Civic Center and boarded the buses that transported area evacuees to shelters in Augusta.

