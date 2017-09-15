Dates scheduled for burning Irma yard waste on Hilton Head Island

Dates have been scheduled to allow the burning of yard waste due to Hurricane Irma.

The designated dates will be Saturday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 30.

The following information is from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue:

Please be advised the rules of the Town’s burning ordinance still apply: You must have a Town issued burn permit on site.

Burning of yard waste is for one and two family dwellings for debris originating on-site.

No burning of yard waste on commercial properties is permitted.

No burning of construction debris or household goods/trash. Citations will be issued.

Your permit must be registered each day by calling 843-682-5125.

The burn line is updated each day. Burning will only be allowed if the weather permits.

Burning of yard waste is only permitted from Sunrise to Sunset.

Debris piled in public right-of-way cannot be burned.

Responsible persons must be on-site at all times with an extinguishing method.

The pile size of 3 foot in diameter and 2 foot in height must be maintained, and the 25 foot distance away from structures must be maintained.

Fires must be extinguished at sunset.

All rules will be enforced.

The fire department will be inspecting the burns.

Upon request, the fire department will inspect an area to help the property owner comply with the rules prior to conducting burning. The Town & County will not be providing curbside pickup of Hurricane Irma storm debris. Beaufort County is opening two Debris Management Sites to accept Class 1 and 2 debris, as well as white goods debris: Pinckney Point - 651 Pinckney Colony Road in Bluffton

Ihly Farms - 66 Ihly Farm Road in Beaufort

