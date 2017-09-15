Tropical Update: Jose completing loop, new Tropical Depression classified

Tropical Storm Jose is in the final stages of making a complete 360° over the southwestern Atlantic and has resumed a more northwesterly motion Friday. A west-northwest, perhaps, northwest movement is forecast to continue through Saturday afternoon.

An almost due-north movement will begin Saturday evening, continuing into early next week. At some point, a northeasterly bend is expected to take place as it passes off the east coast.

With a track offshore, high surf and tides would occur across these areas. It is still possible that Jose could track further westward, impacting the United States between Del-Mar-Va and southeastern Canada. Gusty winds and squally weather would be likely if this occurred.

Del-Mar-Va to New England needs to keep an eye on Jose. Locally, just some increased surf, rip currents. pic.twitter.com/pBUtreCgVh — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 15, 2017

Other than some increased surf and rip current risks, Jose will have no impact on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Looking much further out in the Atlantic…

Tropical Depression 14 has formed off the African coast and another tropical wave has a likely chance of developing within the next five days. Both systems are well east of the Lesser Antilles.

T.D. 14 continues to track WNW. Gradual organization is likely over the next several days >> https://t.co/tDme2DoB6I pic.twitter.com/LhkPGnEVWm — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 15, 2017

The First Alert Forecast Team will continue tracking these systems, but as of this forecast, it is far too soon to speculate on exactly how they will organize and where they will go.

This simply serves as a reminder that we are still within the climatologically most active periods within hurricane season and the tropics deserve at least some attention.

