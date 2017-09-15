Driver in custody after SC chase ends at I-95, SR 21 in Ga

A chase that began in Jasper County Friday morning has ended in Pooler.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the suspect fled after an altercation with deputies in Jasper County, South Carolina.

Hardeeville Police eventually joined the pursuit as the suspect sped into Georgia.

Port Wentworth police also gave pursuit as the suspect exited off I-95 onto State Road 21. The suspect drove for a distance, made an abrupt U-turn, and was spotted by a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

"The suspect attempted to merge back onto I-95 South from S.R. 21, and a short distance after, he got on the on-ramp, I performed a PIT maneuver, and the suspect's vehicle came to rest off the side of the on-ramp," said Sergeant 1st Class Chris Nease, GSP.

The suspect was then taken into custody by law enforcement.

