Commander General tours Irma damage

The Army's home here in Coastal Georgia found itself partly in Irma's path, which led to 20,000 soldiers being told to evacuate and take their families with them.

Despite being two of the most formidable installations in the military, neither Fort Stewart nor Hunter Army Airfield can defend against a hurricane. That led one of the Army's top commanders, who is no stranger to our area, to come check the status.

Forscom Commander General Robert Abrams checked the two posts from the air to assess what Irma had left behind. He says the storm topped trees on top of roads and caused damage to buildings on Fort Stewart. The General - a former Third Infantry commander - credits current commanders with ordering an evacuation to get soldiers and family members out of harm's way, but also getting cleanup started as troops and loved ones return.

"The Garrison Command staff, working with the division and the left-behind elements, did a great job getting the roads cleared off and getting debris off the streets and making housing area roads passable," said Gen. Abrams.

He says many here still remember the damage Hurricane Matthew left behind and wanted to minimize the impact this time. The General also credited the pilots at Hunter that swiftly moved aircraft out of state and out of harm's way.

General Abrams also talked about the units across the Army being used to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

