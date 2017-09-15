Defendants waive right to bond in Jasper County court

Two Jasper County defendants in separate and unrelated cases waived their right to bond Friday.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says 28-year-old Devon Dontray Dunham, who is accused of shooting and killing 77-year-old Ernest Martin Stevens on Aug. 10, will remain jailed at the Jasper County Detention Center. His case is expected to be presented to a Jasper County grand jury in November. Dunham is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The solicitor's office says 74-year-old Wayland Yoder Brown, a former Catholic priest from Savannah accused of sexually abusing two school-aged boys in the late 1970s and 1980s, also appeared in court Friday. A Jasper County grand jury has already indicted him on nine counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. In addition to waiving his right to bond, Brown also waived the reading of the indictments in open court. As the prosecution prepares Brown's case for trial, he will remain jailed at the Jasper County Detention Center.

Charges against each defendant are accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

