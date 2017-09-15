Defendants waive right to bond in Jasper County court

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Kayton Homes neighborhood on Thursday.More >>
We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.More >>
Two Jasper County defendants in separate and unrelated cases waived their right to bond Friday.More >>
Check our most updated list of business re-openings Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers rescued the American flag along Highway 80, the only route that leads to Tybee Island.More >>
