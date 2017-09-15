Fort Pulaski still flooded, unable to enter

New video now showing the flood damage at Fort Pulaski National Monument off U.S. Highway 80 near Tybee Island.

The video - posted on Facebook - Tuesday, shows the water has now receded at Fort Pulaski - but there is still no way to walk into the fort.

It's taken five full days and the water is still over the moat walls. Where we were standing was where the chief ranger took video but he was on a kayak because the water was still more than knee deep.

I did a little side by side comparison of the parrot cannon underwater on Tuesday versus what it looks like today. Inches of water today versus feet on Tuesday.

The Visitor's Center will most likely not open when the Fort does

"They'll be certainly times when we're airing out rooms, mopping down mud, three, four, five, six times to get floors clean, but it's still not quite the level that we had to go with Matthew," said Joel Cadoff, Chief of Interpretation, Fort Pulaski.

Coming up on THE News at six - I learned something that may just give you chills.

