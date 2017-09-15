Good News: Tybee volunteers

In times of need, you hope someone will be there to lend a helping hand.

The Good News is - people are already pitching in to help those on Tybee Island, which is drying out after massive flood damage from Irma.

Residents are busy piling up ruined furniture and appliances on front lawns.

"One of the things people may not understand is we got hot just as bad as Matthew, if not worse, with the flooding. We don't have a lot of trees down, but a lot of homes are ruined," said Shawn Gillen, City Manager, Tybee Island.

The Salvation Army is on the island, handing out cleanup kits and meals for residents.

"We are also offering emotional and spiritual care. If someone just needs someone to talk to or pray with them, we are ready and available to do so," said Captain Shauntrice Anthony, Salvation Army.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire is working with CEMA and the city of Tybee Island, calling on a mass mobilization of volunteers for Saturday.

"We are looking for people with skills, volunteers in particular; people who have capabilities like construction work, if you have chainsaws or other equipment, trucks are useful," said Pfeffer McMaken, United Way of the Coastal Empire.

They're also looking for people just to help move things and offer support.

"This morning, we had 40 members of the Islands High School football team. I called Coach Zollar the other day, and he didn't hesitate, he just said, 'What time do you need me.' They got here this morning about 10 a.m.," said Gillens.

"What's great about Tybee Island, and really all our neighborhoods in Chatham County, is people helping people. They have already started. Removing debris is huge," McMaken said.

Several agencies are going to stage at Tybee Island City Hall beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday to help with cleaning up flooded properties. The United Way and other agencies are teaming up under the umbrella of what they are calling the 'Crisis Cleanup' team. If you need help, call 1.800.451.1954.

