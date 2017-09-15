Georgia crops damaged, destroyed by Irma

Irma took its toll on something that can't be rebuilt until next season. Georgia farmers lost big - the question will be "how much?"

Georgia's agriculture commissioner and the US Secretary of Agriculture (from Georgia) have canvassed Middle and Southwest Georgia and seen the number Irma did on two crops that Georgia needed this fall.

Commissioner Gary Black and Secretary Sonny Perdue said pecan growers lost an estimated 30 percent of their crop - either from fallen fruit or limbs or toppled trees. In addition, cotton on the state level could see heavy losses but that will depend on areas that saw the most severe winds.

Last year, Matthew came later - as cotton was ready for harvest. These plants still have a few weeks to recover. Last year, pecan growers in our region lost 20 percent of their trees.

We could know more specifics next week on how our region fared, but Georgia agriculture as a whole took a heavy blow from this storm.

