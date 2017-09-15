Savannah mayor comments on Irma aftermath

Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the city of Savannah is bouncing back quickly following Hurricane Irma.

Luckily, the storm didn't cause as much damage as Matthew. Many residents are experiencing only power outages and yard debris. Mayor DeLoach says many have come together to help each other clean up.

"Everybody is coming together to do it. We've got a lot of homeowners out actually breaking the streets and doing all that, and going in groups in different areas and neighborhoods and actually cleaning up, so it's been great. It's been wonderful, and we were blessed to not have as many trees down and all that this time, so we are very fortunate with what happened," the mayor said.

City crews started collecting storm debris from homes and businesses on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.