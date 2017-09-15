Hurricane Prescription Preparedness

The hurricane season is active and doesn't officially end until November 30th. Richmond Hill Pharmacy advises that you to keep this prescription checklist handy in the event you need to evacuate.

Order early. Don’t wait until the last minute to refill your and your pets’ prescriptions. Reorder if you have less than a week’s medication left, especially if it’s for a chronic or severe condition.



Keep medications together. Place all medications, including your pets’, in a resealable, plastic bag, even if the bottle is empty. You’ll only have to grab one bag and your meds will be protected from water damage.



Keep original prescriptions containers. The information on them will help the pharmacist refill your med-cation once you arrive at your destination.



Make a medication list. Keep a written record of all meds with your other important papers. Include the name of the medication, dosage, time of day to take it, and doctor’s contact information.



Carry your prescription card. Always keep your health insurance or prescription card with you in case you have to have prescriptions filled at a different pharmacy.



If the power is out, calls will be automatically forwarded to Richmond Hill Pharmacy, so you can still reach us at the number below. If we are unable to refill your prescription ourselves, we will be available to assist you, wherever you are, in getting your medications.



In case of emergency. For life-threatening emergencies always dial 9-1-1.

If you have questions about medications, pharmacists at the Richmond Hill Pharmacy are happy speak with you.

Richmond Hill Pharmacy: 912-756-3331. Pharmacy hours are 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 6:00 pm on Saturday; and 12:30 – 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Hinesville Pharmacy: 912-876-8125. Pharmacy hours are 9:00 am – 6:30 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday; and closed on Sunday.

Medical Center Pharmacy: 912-350-6337. Pharmacy hours are 8:30 am -6:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 7:30 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday and Friday; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Saturday; and closed on Sunday.