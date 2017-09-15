Hurricane Prescription Preparedness

The hurricane season is active and doesn't officially end until November 30th. Richmond Hill Pharmacy advises that you to keep this prescription checklist handy in the event you need to evacuate.
If you have questions about medications, pharmacists at the Richmond Hill Pharmacy are happy speak with you.
Richmond Hill Pharmacy: 912-756-3331. Pharmacy hours are 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 6:00 pm on Saturday; and 12:30 – 5:00 pm on Sunday.
Hinesville Pharmacy: 912-876-8125. Pharmacy hours are 9:00 am – 6:30 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday; and closed on Sunday.
Medical Center Pharmacy: 912-350-6337. Pharmacy hours are 8:30 am -6:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 7:30 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday and Friday; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Saturday; and closed on Sunday.
