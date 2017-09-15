Information on Bryan County debris cleanup post-Irma

Bryan County road crews will commence curbside vegetative yard debris pickup beginning Monday, Sept. 18.

The information below is provided by the Bryan County Commission:

We HIGHLY ENCOURAGE those that are able to place their vegetative yard debris in their trash and recycle containers please do so. Since Bryan County crews cannot work on private property, citizens with a more substantial amount of vegetative yard debris should move debris to the curb where it can be reached by workers and equipment. Please follow the below guidelines when placing vegetative yard debris on the curb, so that it can be picked up:

All limbs and branches must be cut four feet or less in length.

Do not impede the roadways with this placement.

Do not place vegetative yard debris in bags.

We will only pick up vegetative yard debris.

For those who hire professional tree services, arrangements should be made to deliver cut trees to the appropriate inert landfill site by calling (912) 858-4636.

This will apply to vegetative yard debris created by Hurricane Irma only, not professional land clearing.

We will make one pass through each community, so please begin collecting your vegetative yard debris from the storm, and placing it at the curb at this time.

We are mapping out routes and pickup schedules at this time. Your patience through the process is greatly appreciated, as we have 300 square miles to cover, and many citizens to serve. To ensure pickup, please have your vegetative yard debris at the curb by Monday, September 18, 2017. If aggravating circumstances dictate that you are unable to do so by this date please call (912) 858-4636.

If you would like to dispose of your own smaller vegetative yard debris, you may place it in your trash and recycling bins, to be picked up on their normal scheduled days. We are also offering landfill permits for disposal of your vegetative yard debris, and waiving fees at inert landfills in North and South Bryan County.

For further information, please call (912) 858-4636.