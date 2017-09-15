Curfew lifted in Camden County

Curfew has been lifted for Camden County, GA.

There is no longer a curfew in place related to Hurricane Irma.

Camden County EMA provided the following info on road closures:

The following road is closed: Lang Lane (East of I-95 at Exit 14) is closed until further notice. The following roads are closed due to the rising St. Marys River: Marr Road off of GA Hwy 40 West is closed to through traffic.

Springhill Road at Oakhill Church Road is closed to through traffic.

Flea Hill Road is closed. Drivers are cautioned about travel on GA Hwy 40 West. Water is over the road in Charlton County and some lanes have been closed. We encourage you to find alternative routes.

