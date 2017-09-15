Heard Elementary students to report to swing site, 5330 Montgomery St, for class Monday

Due to additional time needed to recover from storm water damage, Heard Elementary School students will report to SCCPSS' swing site, located at 5330 Montgomery Street, for the school day Monday.

SCCPSS says parents and staff were notified of the temporary change on Thursday.

Buses will operate on regular schedules, and car riders should be dropped off at 5330 Montgomery Street for the normal Heard Elementary bell time. All walkers will be received by school staff at Heard and bused to the temporary school location. Dismissal will occur at the school's regular time and all school walkers will be provided transportation back to Heard Elementary for the walk home.

Pryme Tyme will be held at the 5330 Montgomery Street site during regular operating hours, and parents should plan to drop off and pick up their students at that location.

