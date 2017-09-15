Burnside Island residents clean up flood damage

It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand.

A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can. The high tide that came through swallowed homes and properties that had never seen water so high.

Inside Dan Pender's home, it may just look like he and his wife are renovating. That is kind of what they're doing, although not by choice. Their home flooded Monday afternoon after the worst of Irma had passed Savannah.

"We've had it come up to the door once in a King tide, and the last hurricane that came through it ended up being a brick or two,” said Pender.

It had never come this high though. He captured it in cell phone video— up several feet on the home. It was high enough to dislodge the couple's 500-pound propane tank.

They've already started the long path to recovery.

"First day, got my son and whatever help I could get, the mess out in the front, took all the carpet out on the first day. Second day was trying to mop everything up. Trying to get rid of some of this smell. Then shoving everything into here,” said Pender.

They're waiting on insurance adjusters and repairmen to start the rest, but it wasn't just coastal homes flooding during Irma. Candace Groover's home took on a couple inches of water as well.

"Water just kept rising and rising until it started coming into the house,” said Groover.

Groover said this damage is the county's fault though. Drains the county installed and a flood gate failed to properly work when high tide hit.

"These two properties should not have been damaged this way. One of these two properties has been up for sale but obviously has to come off the market for now to fix these damages that could've been avoided,” said Groover.

Groover said she and county leaders have been going back and forth for two years about the flooding concerns. She said public works employees have admitted the flood gate needs to be replaced. That repair did not happen in time for Irma. Now Groover, like many other families, is dealing with the major headache of cleaning up.

A lot of people we spoke with are still waiting on insurance adjusters to find out just how bad their damage is and how much will be covered.

