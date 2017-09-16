President Trump approves federal disaster assistance to Chatham, other Georgia counties

President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>
New video now showing the flood damage at Fort Pulaski National Monument off U.S. Highway 80 near Tybee Island.More >>
New video now showing the flood damage at Fort Pulaski National Monument off U.S. Highway 80 near Tybee Island.More >>
A chase that began in Jasper County Friday morning has ended in Port Wentworth.More >>
A chase that began in Jasper County Friday morning has ended in Port Wentworth.More >>
Due to additional time needed to recover from storm water damage, Heard Elementary School students will report to SCCPSS' swing site, located at 5330 Montgomery Street, for the school day Monday.More >>
Due to additional time needed to recover from storm water damage, Heard Elementary School students will report to SCCPSS' swing site, located at 5330 Montgomery Street, for the school day Monday.More >>