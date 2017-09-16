President Trump approves federal disaster assistance to Chatham, other Georgia counties

President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.

These funds are available to those in Camden, Chatham, and Glynn counties. According to FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations.

[FEMA's statement]:

Individuals and business owners who sustain losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online atwww.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Disaster assistance applicants, who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

