Boil water advisory lifted in McIntosh County

The advisory came as a precaution after McIntosh County was hit especially hard by Hurricane Irma.
City officials say that no evidence of contamination was found in any of the water systems.More >>
The advisory came as a precaution after McIntosh County was hit especially hard by Hurricane Irma.
City officials say that no evidence of contamination was found in any of the water systems.More >>
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>
New video now showing the flood damage at Fort Pulaski National Monument off U.S. Highway 80 near Tybee Island.More >>
New video now showing the flood damage at Fort Pulaski National Monument off U.S. Highway 80 near Tybee Island.More >>
A chase that began in Jasper County Friday morning has ended in Port Wentworth.More >>
A chase that began in Jasper County Friday morning has ended in Port Wentworth.More >>