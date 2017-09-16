Boil water advisory lifted in McIntosh County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Boil water advisory lifted in McIntosh County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

The County Manager of the McIntosh Board of Commissioners has lifted the boil water advisory that was issued for McIntosh County on Monday. 

The advisory came as a precaution after McIntosh County was hit especially hard by Hurricane Irma. 

City officials say that no evidence of contamination was found in any of the water systems. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly