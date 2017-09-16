High pressure to extend through next week

High pressure will extend south across the region through next week. Tropical cyclone Jose will move north well east of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts over the next few days. By the end of next week, another tropical storm could be affecting the southeastern Bahamas.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds will range from around 5 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s. East winds will be around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with north winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 70.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be around 70.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be around 70.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

