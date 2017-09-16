Boil water advisory lifted for Jekyll Island - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Boil water advisory lifted for Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA

Water and waste services have returned to normal on Jekyll Island as a boil water advisory has been lifted. 

All areas that sit within the borders of King, Lanier, the north side of Capt. Wylly, and west of Beachview Drive have returned to regular water operations. 

Residents and guests may now use normal water and sanitary services. 

