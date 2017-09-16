Boil water advisory lifted for Jekyll Island

Water and waste services have returned to normal on Jekyll Island as a boil water advisory has been lifted. All areas that sit within the borders of King, Lanier, the north side of Capt. Wylly, and west of Beachview Drive have returned to regular water operations. Residents and guests may use normal water and sanitary services.More >>
Water and waste services have returned to normal on Jekyll Island as a boil water advisory has been lifted. All areas that sit within the borders of King, Lanier, the north side of Capt. Wylly, and west of Beachview Drive have returned to regular water operations. Residents and guests may use normal water and sanitary services.More >>
Tropical cyclone Jose will move north well east of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts over the next few days. By the end of next week, another tropical storm could be affecting the southeastern Bahamas.More >>
Tropical cyclone Jose will move north well east of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts over the next few days. By the end of next week, another tropical storm could be affecting the southeastern Bahamas.More >>
The advisory came as a precaution after McIntosh County was hit especially hard by Hurricane Irma.
City officials say that no evidence of contamination was found in any of the water systems.More >>
The advisory came as a precaution after McIntosh County was hit especially hard by Hurricane Irma.
City officials say that no evidence of contamination was found in any of the water systems.More >>
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>
It's becoming clearer and clearer that raging water from Hurricane Irma caused the most damage in our area. People on Burnside Island know that first hand. A lot of people out there are pulling out dry wall and furniture—trying to salvage whatever they can.More >>