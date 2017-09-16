Brunswick hit and run leaves 1 dead - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Brunswick hit and run leaves 1 dead

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old Brunswick woman. 

Troopers discovered the woman's body north of Brunswick on U.S. 17. 

Glynn County Coroner Mary Jane Hurd has identified the woman as Tashara Culbreth, of Brunswick. 

