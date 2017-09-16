Tropical Update: Jose, Maria and Lee all active Atlantic tropical systems

Hurricane Jose is moving northward, producing large swells and contributing to rip current risks along the southeast coast. Further north, high tides and beach erosion are likely near and north of the Del-Mar-Va. It is possible that tropical storm-force winds and outer squalls will impact the New England coast as Jose weakens and turns east later in the work week.

Tropical Storm Maria has been designated east of the Caribbean.

A northwestward movement is expected to continue as it becomes Hurricane Maria early next week. Maria may become a Major Hurricane, impacting Puerto Rico, by the middle of next week. Impacts to portions of the Greater and the Lesser Antilles are expected. From there, the forecast remains uncertain. The Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the United States need to continue to monitor Maria's progress over the next 10 to 12 days.

Tropical Storm Lee remains loosely organized in the far eastern Atlantic with a steady west to northwest movement. Lee may degenerate as it draws closer to the Caribbean late next week.

Stay with WTOC, on-air, online, and in the Weather App as the Forecast Team continues to track these - and future - tropical systems.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.