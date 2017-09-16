United Way volunteers help to clear storm damages - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

United Way volunteers help to clear storm damages

By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Volunteers across Savannah came together on Saturday to help others clean up after Irma.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire organized volunteer teams in Savannah and on Tybee Island to help homeowners remove storm-damaged refrigerators and cabinets, while family members tested drywall for water damage. One of the homes that volunteers worked on had up to a foot of water inside of the structure. The United Way says helping people get through a disaster is what the organization is all about.

"The mission of The United Way is to improve lives," said United Way spokeswoman Julie Cyr, "and we do that on a daily basis through all the storms that affect people throughout the communities day after day, 365 days a year. So this is just something that comes naturally.

Cyr says this is a long-term recovery process. To make a monetary donation, or to sign up to volunteer for The United Way, visit their website here->bit.ly/2b9QpF6 

