United Way volunteers help to clear storm damages

Hurricane Jose is moving northward; producing large swells and contributing to rip current risks along the southeast coast. Further north, high tides and beach erosion are likely near and north of the Del-Mar-Va. It is possible that tropical storm-force winds and outer squalls will impact the New England coast as Jose weakens and turns east later in the work-week. Tropical Storm Maria has been designated east of the Caribbean. A northwestward movement is expected to continue as it b...
Water and waste services have returned to normal on Jekyll Island as a boil water advisory has been lifted. All areas that sit within the borders of King, Lanier, the north side of Capt. Wylly, and west of Beachview Drive have returned to regular water operations. Residents and guests may use normal water and sanitary services.
