Good citizens come together to assist Tybee Island residents

Several groups went out to Tybee Island on Saturday morning to help homeowners whose residences were hit especially hard during Irma. One couple from Compassion Christian Church simply walked up to one woman's home on Lewis Avenue and asked if they could rake and clear her front yard. About 20 to 30 church members split into smaller groups and worked across the island to help those in need.

"It's just something we have a passion for- to help people whatever the crisis." said volunteer Chance Raehn. "We went to Albany earlier in the year when they had the tornadoes. We had a team from the church go out there, so it's just something we feel like we're called ot do as followers of Christ is to help people in need."

He says the residents they met were so grateful to have the extra help.

