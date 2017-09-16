Residents celebrate 5th annual Pinpoint Seafood Festival - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Residents celebrate 5th annual Pinpoint Seafood Festival

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Crowds came out today to enjoy the 5th Annual Pinpoint Seafood Festival. 

Local seafood was served up grilled, fried, steamed, broiled, sautéed and more. The festival first started as a way to educate people on the historical significance of the Pinpoint area.

"...It keeps our history going," said Wanda Evans, owner of Bertha's Sunday Best.  "Pinpoint is a very rich neighborhood. Most of us, we lived off the water. So, everything we did came from the water. That's how we survived." 

The festival is also used as a way to promote local businesses.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved. 

