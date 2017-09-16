Residents celebrate 5th annual Pinpoint Seafood Festival

Crowds came out today to enjoy the 5th Annual Pinpoint Seafood Festival.

Local seafood was served up grilled, fried, steamed, broiled, sautéed and more. The festival first started as a way to educate people on the historical significance of the Pinpoint area.

"...It keeps our history going," said Wanda Evans, owner of Bertha's Sunday Best. "Pinpoint is a very rich neighborhood. Most of us, we lived off the water. So, everything we did came from the water. That's how we survived."

The festival is also used as a way to promote local businesses.

