Lepageville Cemetery receives fresh makeover

An old cemetery received a fresh makeover on Saturday morning as volunteers came out to pick up debris around the area at LePageville Memorial Cemetery.

The cemetery is all that's left of an African American community for workers who were instrumental in building the railroad from Florida to Georgia. Students from Savannah State came out to help with clean up. They left with a history lesson

"There's a lot of history here," said Savannah State student Kannani Lodge. "It'd be a shame if it went to waste, covered up and no one really knew it was here. Because a lot of people don't. I didn't know it was here before I decided to volunteer."

The community was torn down by the city in the 1960's due to its dilapidated buildings.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.