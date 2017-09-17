SCMPD: 16-year-old shooting victim that arrived at hospital early Sunday dies from injuries

A teen has died after being shot early Sunday morning in Savannah.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says Jaheim Morris, 16, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

SCMPD Violent Crimes detectives responded to a local hospital around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning after Morris checked in. He arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they do not believe that this was a random shooting.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

