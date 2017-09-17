SCMPD investigate after shooting victim arrives at hospital

Detectives from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes responded around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning to a local hospital after a 16-year-old shooting victim checked in.
The victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives do not believe that this case is a random shooting.
The events surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.
Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.