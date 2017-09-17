Early morning fire burns old house in Pooler

A Sunday morning fire in Pooler burned an old home that was recently purchased by the city.

Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons said fire crews were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to the home at the corner of Collins Street and Chestnut Street off of U.S. Highway 80. When firefighters arrived, Simmons said flames were coming out of the front windows and side of the house.

Simmons said the fire started somewhere on the second floor, and burned for quite sometime in the floor before crews were dispatched. He said it took firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the flames and ensure nothing in the old home was still burning.

The building was being used as photography studio, but Simmons said the city of Pooler recently purchased the old house. He said the city intends to renovate the building and move the Pooler Chamber of Commerce into the first floor, with shops or office space available above.

As of Sunday morning, Simmons said there isn't an official cause for the fire, but said it doesn't seem to be suspicious. However, Simmons said the state fire marshal will be in Pooler Monday to inspect the home because it is a city-owned building.

