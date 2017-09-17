High pressure continues throughout sunny Sunday

Hurricane Jose will move north well offshore early this week. High pressure will continue to extend south across the region.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will range 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. North winds will range between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with north winds between 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then become mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 60s. North winds will blow around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will be around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 70 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 70 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

