1 drowns in Tybee Island jet ski accident - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

1 drowns in Tybee Island jet ski accident

By WTOC Staff
Connect
By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

One person is dead after a jet ski accident on Tybee Island Saturday afternoon. 

Tybee Island Fire Chief Ashley Fields said one person drowned, and the Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation. 

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC as we continue to bring to updates to this story. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly