Dogs take over Daffin Park for Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Folks were celebrating responsible dog ownership day at Daffin Park on Sunday.

The Savannah Kennel Club hosted the event which included lots of free activities. There were dog safety tips, sports, microchipping clinics, and even a good citizen test for dogs. Organizers say it's important for dog owners to take care of their dogs and learn to be responsible dog owners to keep everyone human and k-9 happy and safe.

"We love it actually, you know, we feel very greatful to be able to put this on, because, you know, an entire community of dog owners means that you've got happy people and happy dogs," said Gigi Devitt, President, Savannah Kennel Club.

There were also several contests for the dogs including one for the cutest dog, dog that looks most like its owner, and even the best kisser.

