Tropical Update: Maria becomes a hurricane - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tropical Update: Maria becomes a hurricane

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
Connect

In the tropics, the First Alert Forecast team continues to track Hurricane Jose, a strengthening Tropical Hurricane Maria and disorganized Tropical Storm Lee.

Jose continues a northward track; bringing some impacts to the New England coastline by the middle of the week. An inland Tropical Storm watch has been issued from Delaware to Massachusetts. Tropical Storm-force winds are possible among coastal communities over the next few days. Larger swells and rip currents are likely all along the east coast.

Maria is forecast to become a major hurricane; impacting portions of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next three days. From there, the forecast becomes more uncertain. Interests in the Caribbean, Bahamas and the U.S, should keep an eye on Maria over the next several days.

There remains *no* direct local threat now, but it needs our casual eye as of this forecast.

Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to fizzle as it approaches the central Atlantic.

