Tropical Update: Maria becomes a hurricane

In the tropics, the First Alert Forecast team continues to track Hurricane Jose, a strengthening Tropical Hurricane Maria and disorganized Tropical Storm Lee.

Tropical Storm Watch hoisted from NC coastal waters, northward and coastal communities from DE to MA. pic.twitter.com/9YKoOV9I5Z — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 17, 2017

Jose continues a northward track; bringing some impacts to the New England coastline by the middle of the week. An inland Tropical Storm watch has been issued from Delaware to Massachusetts. Tropical Storm-force winds are possible among coastal communities over the next few days. Larger swells and rip currents are likely all along the east coast.

Maria is forecast to become a major hurricane; impacting portions of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next three days. From there, the forecast becomes more uncertain. Interests in the Caribbean, Bahamas and the U.S, should keep an eye on Maria over the next several days.

5 PM Advisory >> Maria is now a hurricane. https://t.co/bKawTcXnhR pic.twitter.com/tCtZQDgTS2 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 17, 2017

There remains *no* direct local threat now, but it needs our casual eye as of this forecast.

Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to fizzle as it approaches the central Atlantic.

Further updates will continue to be available at wtoc.com, in the WTOC weather App and on TV.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.