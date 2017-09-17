Self-defense for the active woman held at First Presbyterian Church

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire held a self-defense class for "active women" Sunday at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue.

The goal of the 2-hour course is to build self-confidence, awareness and personal safety. Attendees are taught some easy to remember skills they can use if they find themselves in a situation that calls for it.

"In today's ever-changing environment, there are people that prey upon the weak, prey upon those who are vulnerable, looking to rob, steal, assualt in some way," said Todd Mashburn, Krav Maga Instructor, Fit Fight Georgia. "So, I think that it's one of those things that everyone needs to know how to do, to defend themselves to some degree so at least if they are ever encountered with that, they can go home safe to their loved ones."

The class is one of 6 self-defense classes offered by the Rape Crisis Center each year.

