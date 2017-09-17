Department of Insurance helping those suffering from damage after Irma

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Irma made her presence known in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. However, homeowners are still suffering the damage.More >>
Residents and homes on Tybee are still recovering from Hurricane Irma's storm surge. With hurricane season still in full swing - Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman tells us, people out there can no longer rely on dunes for protection.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire held a self-defense class for "active women" Sunday at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue.
President Donald J. Trump has approved federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local recovery efforts in the areas of Georgia affected by Hurricane Irma.
One person is dead after a jet ski accident on Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
