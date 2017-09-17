Department of Insurance helping those suffering from damage after Irma

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Irma made her presence known in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. However, homeowners are still suffering the damage.

Employees of the Georgia Department of Insurance are making their way through the region - offering advice and aid.

They say the first thing you want to do is go ahead and pick up the phone and start your claims process. The more information you give your insurance company - the more quickly they'll be able to process your claim.

They say - next - if you have any immediate damage to your home go ahead and make repairs to the extent you can. For example. If you have a leaky roof, throw a tarp over the problem to prevent further damage.

Also, make sure you save all of these receipts because it's likely your insurance company will refund you when you file your claim. Make sure you understand your insurance coverage and your deductible.

That's how much money you're going to be out of pocket before your coverage can come in. The Department of Insurance is making their rounds throughout the state, but will host a claims village here in Savannah on Wednesday and Thursday.

"What we do is we get the 10 largest insurers in the state and we get them all in one sort of central location and we're there. So if you've been having trouble getting your insurance company on the phone or dealing with them, you can come in and talk to people face to face. And then we're also there so if you're having problems and you don't feel like you're getting a fair shake or your insurance company isn't being responsive then you can come and talk to us and we can see if we can help you," said Jay Florence, Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

Again this Catastrophe Claims Villages will be on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Representatives will be at the Home Depot on Abercorn Street.

