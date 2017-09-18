Catastrophe Claims Village being held this week in Glynn, Chatham counties

The Georgia Department of Insurance will host a Catastrophe Claims Villages in Glynn and Chatham counties this week.

People living in Brunswick can get assistance with their insurance questions and claims resulting from Hurricane Irma on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 18-19, at the Home Depot at 200 Altama Connector in Brunswick.

Representatives will be in Savannah on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20-21, at the Home Depot at 11180 Abercorn Street.

