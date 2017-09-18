Schools in Chatham, Wayne counties reopen Monday following Irma

After more than a week off from school, students in Savannah-Chatham County will return to class Monday.

School was canceled due to the great threat Irma posed to the area.

Central Office opened to the public on Friday, but the actual first day back for students in Savannah-Chatham County is Monday, as well as for students in Wayne County.

Students that attend Heard Elementary School in Savannah can report to the school on Monday. Before, the estimated time for repairs to the school had students going to the swing site on Monday, but the repairs were finished ahead of schedule.

Buses are expected to run their normal routes Monday.

