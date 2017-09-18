Consider This: Hurricane Irma

As the old adage goes, you always want to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

And based on what could have been, that’s clearly what happened last week as Irma came blowing through Florida and Georgia. As big and as powerful as Irma was, the lingering effects of downed trees, damaged homes and a lack of electricity was minimal in terms of numbers.

I know there are still countless numbers out there drying out houses and scraping away mud, but this hurricane could have been so much worse. Just ask our neighbors down in Glynn County.

Like Matthew, Irma taught us a few lessons. Like it’s never too early to evacuate, even if most people ended up seeking shelter in conditions worse than what we saw here. With Matthew’s images and sounds still haunting many, people made the decision to leave town without hesitation. In fact, the exodus was so orderly, by Saturday, when the mandatory evacuation was to begin, the contraflow lanes were not even needed.

Unlike Matthew, Irma’s wrath was much more about flooding waters than damaging winds. We saw how quickly a perfectly-timed tide and hurricane storm surge can cut off homes, neighborhoods and even communities.

Consider this: When it comes to hurricane planning and preps, always prepare for the worst and pray for the best. But more importantly, when it comes to evacuating and protecting your home and family from high winds and rising waters, always apply the saying of better safe than sorry.

