Good News: Pinpoint Seafood Festival

Pinpoint is a community with history and a certain flavor.

Both were on display this past weekend at an event that draws a crowd to the Southside neighborhood every year. This year, the celebration of history untouched earned its name in more ways than one.

"It's important to share the history,’’ said Pastor Thomas Sills, of the Sweet Field of Eden Church in Pinpoint, “because this is one of the last Gullah Geechee communities that's been undeveloped on the East Coast.’’

This year, Pinpoint was also unharmed by a major storm that hit the Coastal Empire, Irma's impact a fraction of Hurricane Matthew's destruction last year, making the Pinpoint Seafood Festival doubly festive for the community off the Moon River.

"We didn't know what to expect and Jose was coming right around the corner,’’ said festival committee member, Crystal Thomas. “But to see so many people gather out here, it's absolutely amazing.’’

"Irma came and upset some little things here in Pinpoint,’’ added Sills, “but the residents got together and put it together and we were able to pull it off.’’

And put on the kind of event that has gathered popularity in each of its five years, for its live entertainment and fresh, homemade seafood dishes filled with flavor and the flavor of Pinpoint.

"We lived off the water. Everything we did came from the water,’’ said festival vendor, Wanda Evans. “That's how we survived over the years. The older people taught us to do what we needed to do to survive.’’

Now, the festival helps ensure that heritage will survive and continue to be preserved.

"We want people to come to Pinpoint to see history untouched and also be able to taste recipes handed down over generations,’’ said Sills. “We want people to know where we come from and that even generations later we're still observing some of the same things to be able to maintain in today's style.’’

The Pinpoint Seafood Festibal is presented by the Sweet Field of Eden Baptist Church and part of the proceeds support the Pinpoint Heritage Museum.

