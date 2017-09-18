FEMA assistance approved for several coastal GA counties

President Donald Trump approved disaster assistance from FEMA for residents in the counties of Chatham, Camden, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh who were all affected by Hurricane Irma.

You can do three things: go to their website, download their app, or call the FEMA registration number at 1.800.621.3362.

If you do have damage, FEMA says you call your insurance, but before fixing your home, you should document the damage by taking pictures. Most importantly, you have to register with FEMA to get any type of assistance with temporary housing and home repairs. Once registered, they will send a home inspector to examine the extent of the damage.

They also have other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

"Once they get a declaration, they'll be able to register for assistance. They can go in and register now, but they won't be eligible, so if they go online and put in their address, they may see that they're not eligible but they should be able to input the information and that will help speed up the process," said Kim Kadesch, FEMA.

If you live in Bryan County, they're doing damage assessments there now and you still could very well get a disaster declaration so you can get federal funds.

FEMA says you should also register now so if you do get declared you're already in the system.

