Coke Kids Charity Golf Tournament raises money for Children's Hospital

The Coke Kids Classic, one of the oldest and largest charity golf tournaments in the area, was held Monday at the Club at Savannah Harbor.

Sixty-eight registered teams all raised money for the Willet Children's Hospital at Memorial. The tournament, started by Rex Cress in 1990, has raised more than $3 million for local children's charities in the area.

"It just makes you feel good. Today, people said, 'hey, I'll see you next year, great tournament.' And we try to make our tournaments fun and we try to also raise money for the Children's Hospital, and that's what it's all about - making money and having fun," said Rex Cress, Founder, Coke Kids Classic Charity Golf Tournament.

Rex tells us $24,000 was raised during an auction Sunday night before people even hit the links on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.