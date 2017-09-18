Coke Kid’s Classic golf tournament held at The Club at Savannah Harbor

A full day of golf getting a lot of work done for Coastal Empire families.

The “Coke Kids Classic” - one of the oldest and largest charity golf tournaments in the area - took place at the Club at Savannah Harbor Monday morning and afternoon.

Sixty-eight registered teams all raising money for the Willet Children's Hospital at Memorial. The tournament, started by Rex Cress in 1990, has raised more than $3 million for local children's charities in the area.

"It just makes you feel good. Today, people said, 'Hey, I'll see you next year. Great tournament.' And we try to make our tournaments fun and we try to also raise money for the Children's Hospital. And that's what it's all about. Making money and having fun,” said Rex Cress, the founder of the Coke Kid’s Classic.

Cress told WTOC that $24,000 was raised during an auction Sunday night before people even hit the links Monday.

