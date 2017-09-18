Parties involved in downtown Savannah fight did not want to press charges

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to video of a fight in the City Market area that's gotten a lot of attention on Facebook.

We're told officers were in the area at the time of the fight and quickly intervened.

The people involved did not want to file a police report or press charges. Police stress that everybody was conscious when officers arrived.

We're told one man was taken, at his request, to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.