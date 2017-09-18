McIntosh County residents can receive federal help after Irma

It's been one week since Irma swept through Southeast Georgia, Florida and parts of South Carolina.

Now, communities try to figure out how they can get help putting things back together.

The federal government had initially declared only three counties for disaster status. Since then, I've been in touch with Congressman Buddy Carter's office. They clarified that the disaster declaration covers all of Georgia for this storm.

That's welcomed news to some McIntosh County homeowners who saw trees on top of homes, saw wind damage or those who saw floodwaters rise into their house.

This home next to the Sapelo Island ferry dock saw waters and tons of marsh rack rush around their home and inside it. Talking earlier Monday with the owner, who couldn't believe what he saw from a marsh he's watched for decades.

“Never seen it like that in my life. There was…a foot and a half white cap in the yard where I'm standing now,” said Robert Everson.

It was certainly something folks here had not seen. Matthew certainly brought them problems. Irma brought them a different set of problems.

The good news is residents can apply for FEMA assistance if they suffered damage from Irma. You can do three things: go to their website, download their app, or call the FEMA registration number at 1.800.621.3362.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.